Beyond The Numbers: 21 Analysts Discuss Varonis Systems Stock

21 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Varonis Systems VRNS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 13 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $63.86, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.64% from the previous average price target of $57.20.

The perception of Varonis Systems by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $70.00 $61.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $64.00 $64.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $66.00 $59.00 Erik Suppiger B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $80.00 - Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $58.00 $51.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $51.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $62.00 $60.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $64.00 $58.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $63.00 $58.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $50.00 $47.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $65.00 $55.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $58.00 $55.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $65.00 $50.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $46.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $54.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Varonis Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Varonis Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Varonis Systems's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Varonis Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Varonis Systems Better

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity vendor focused on data privacy and security. The firm is currently undergoing a cloud transition as it weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The New York-based firm was founded in 2005 and went public in 2014.

Understanding the Numbers: Varonis Systems's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Varonis Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Varonis Systems's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Varonis Systems's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Varonis Systems's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, Varonis Systems faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

