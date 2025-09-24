The Analyst Verdict: MercadoLibre In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on MercadoLibre MELI, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $2889.58, a high estimate of $3500.00, and a low estimate of $2700.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.38% increase from the previous average price target of $2822.50.

The standing of MercadoLibre among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $2900.00 $2700.00 Joao Pedro Soares Citigroup Lowers Buy $2850.00 $2900.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $2700.00 $2600.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $2875.00 $2875.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $2700.00 $2700.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $2750.00 $2750.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $2700.00 $2800.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Maintains Hold $2800.00 $2800.00 John Choi Daiwa Capital Announces Buy $3000.00 - Hector Maya Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $3500.00 - Trevor Young Barclays Lowers Overweight $3000.00 $3100.00 Tobias Stingelin Citigroup Lowers Buy $2900.00 $3000.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MercadoLibre. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MercadoLibre compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of MercadoLibre's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MercadoLibre's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

MercadoLibre: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MercadoLibre's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 33.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MercadoLibre's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MercadoLibre's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MercadoLibre's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, MercadoLibre faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

