What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Privia Health Gr

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Privia Health Gr PRVA, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Privia Health Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $31.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. A 1.26% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $31.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Privia Health Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $32.00 $32.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $32.00 $32.00 David M. Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $30.00 $29.00 Sean Wieland Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $35.00 $36.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $28.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Privia Health Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Privia Health Gr

Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company. It collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings.

Privia Health Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Privia Health Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.4% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Privia Health Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Privia Health Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Privia Health Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

