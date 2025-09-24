Assessing Q2 Holdings: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Q2 Holdings QTWO over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $109.25, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $102.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.39% from the previous average price target of $107.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Q2 Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ella Smith JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $110.00 $115.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $102.00 $101.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Q2 Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Q2 Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Q2 Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Q2 Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Q2 Holdings's Background

Q2 Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based virtual banking solutions for regional financial institutions to deliver mobile banking services to retail and commercial end-users who wish to bank anywhere and anytime. Its solutions operate on an integrated tablet-first platform which provides financial institutions a comprehensive view of account holder activity and meets the regulatory and security requirements applicable to the industry. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

Q2 Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Q2 Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Q2 Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Q2 Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Q2 Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

