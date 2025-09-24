What Analysts Are Saying About DraftKings Stock

Analysts' ratings for DraftKings DKNG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated DraftKings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $53.92, accompanied by a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $52.17, the current average has increased by 3.35%.

The standing of DraftKings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Farley UBS Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $54.00 $53.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $54.00 $51.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $53.00 $50.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $60.00 $52.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $51.00 $48.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $51.00 $53.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $52.00 $51.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $53.00 $60.00 Steven Sheeckutz Citigroup Raises Buy $58.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DraftKings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DraftKings compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DraftKings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 28 states and iGaming in five states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of DraftKings

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, DraftKings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 36.95% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DraftKings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DraftKings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DraftKings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, DraftKings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

