Where Quanta Services Stands With Analysts

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Quanta Services PWR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $423.92, a high estimate of $492.00, and a low estimate of $354.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.11% from the previous average price target of $371.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Quanta Services by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $469.00 $398.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Announces Neutral $360.00 - Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $410.00 $360.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $432.00 $411.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $472.00 $375.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Neutral $395.00 $305.00 Philip Shen Roth Capital Raises Buy $450.00 $350.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $492.00 $432.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $474.00 $413.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Neutral $392.00 $345.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $400.00 $352.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $411.00 $363.00 Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Maintains Market Perform $354.00 $354.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Quanta Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Quanta Services compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Quanta Services's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Quanta Services: A Closer Look

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two segments: electric infrastructure and underground utility and infrastructure.

Financial Insights: Quanta Services

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Quanta Services showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.07% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Quanta Services's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quanta Services's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Quanta Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.65.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

