The Analyst Verdict: Aeluma In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Aeluma ALMU underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $25.25, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.0% from the previous average price target of $25.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Aeluma's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 David Williams Benchmark Announces Buy $25.00 - Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $26.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Aeluma. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Aeluma. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aeluma compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aeluma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Aeluma's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Aeluma analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Aeluma

Aeluma Inc is a semiconductor company specializing in sensors and communications. It is developing sensor technology for mobile devices and vehicles. The company develops novel optoelectronic devices for sensing and communications applications. The company manufactures devices using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used to manufacture mass-market microelectronics. The applications include mobile, automotive, AI, defense & aerospace, communication, AR/VR and quantum computing.

Key Indicators: Aeluma's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Aeluma displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 370.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -65.19%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aeluma's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aeluma's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Aeluma's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.