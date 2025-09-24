Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Veritone Stock

Ratings for Veritone VERI were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.71, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $8.33, the current average has increased by 28.57%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Veritone by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Lowers Buy $25.00 $26.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Raises Buy $26.00 $6.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Announces Buy $6.00 - Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Veritone. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Veritone. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Veritone compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Veritone compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Veritone's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Veritone's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Veritone analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Veritone

Veritone Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services. It generates revenue through the delivery of its Software Products and Services which consists of revenues generated from Commercial Enterprise and Government and Regulated Industries customers using the company's aiWARE platform and hiring solutions, any related support and maintenance services, and any related professional services associated with the deployment and/or implementation of such solutions, Managed Services which consist of revenues generated from Commercial Enterprise customers using company's content licensing services, advertising agency, influencer management and related services. It has a presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India.

Veritone: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Veritone's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.19%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -111.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veritone's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -335.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veritone's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Veritone's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 96.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.