A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Five Below Through 21 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 21 analysts provided ratings for Five Below FIVE, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 12 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 7 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $154.0, a high estimate of $184.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average has increased by 12.94% from the previous average price target of $136.35.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Five Below among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Zhihan Ma Bernstein Announces Market Perform $160.00 - John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $165.00 $155.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $152.00 $142.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $180.00 $164.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Neutral $150.00 $132.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $162.00 $143.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $160.00 $135.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Raises Underperform $110.00 $93.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $140.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $184.00 $160.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $148.00 $141.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $150.00 $134.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $170.00 $144.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $134.00 $132.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $144.00 $128.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $142.00 $135.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Neutral $132.00 $115.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $132.00 $129.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $165.00 $130.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $154.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Five Below. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Five Below. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Five Below compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Five Below compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Five Below's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Five Below's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Five Below analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise. It derives revenue from sales of the Company's merchandise to customers.

Financial Insights: Five Below

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Five Below's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.71% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Five Below's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five Below's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five Below's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Five Below's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.06.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.