Expert Outlook: iRhythm Technologies Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for iRhythm Technologies IRTC, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $180.89, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. Marking an increase of 18.12%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $153.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive iRhythm Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $185.00 - David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $193.00 $180.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $183.00 $167.00 Stephanie Piazzola B of A Securities Announces Buy $200.00 - Allen Gong JP Morgan Raises Overweight $190.00 $145.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $170.00 $139.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $180.00 $130.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $180.00 $151.00 Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $147.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to iRhythm Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of iRhythm Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into iRhythm Technologies's Background

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a digital healthcare company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Its principal business is the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services that it believes allow clinicians to diagnose certain arrhythmias quicker and with greater efficiency than other services that rely on traditional technology. Each Zio System combines an FDA-cleared and CE-marked, wire-free, patch-based, 14-day wearable biosensor that continuously records electrocardiogram (ECG) data with a proprietary, FDA-cleared, CE-marked cloud-based data analytic software to help physicians monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Key Indicators: iRhythm Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: iRhythm Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: iRhythm Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.62%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): iRhythm Technologies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): iRhythm Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: iRhythm Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.09, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

