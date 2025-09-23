What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Asure Software

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Asure Software ASUR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $16.5, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.62% lower than the prior average price target of $17.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Asure Software. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $15.00 $17.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Lowers Buy $15.00 $20.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Asure Software. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Asure Software compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Asure Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to businesses of all sizes. It facilitates small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to develop their Human Capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's HCM suite, named AsureHCM, includes cloud-based Payroll and Tax, HR, a Time and Attendance software. Its HR services range from HR projects to outsourcing payroll to HR consulting services. The firm sells its HCM products majorly in the United States.

Asure Software's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Asure Software's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.42% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Asure Software's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asure Software's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asure Software's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

