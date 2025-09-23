What Analysts Are Saying About Axos Financial Stock

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Axos Financial AX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $95.38, with a high estimate of $102.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. Marking an increase of 7.77%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $88.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Axos Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Feaster Raymond James Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $100.00 $96.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Outperform $95.00 $90.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $94.00 $90.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $102.00 $92.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $90.00 $85.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Outperform $90.00 $72.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $92.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Axos Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Axos Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Axos Financial compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Axos Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Axos Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Axos Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Axos Financial analyst ratings.

Discovering Axos Financial: A Closer Look

Axos Financial Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its bank subsidiary, BofI Federal Bank, a nationwide bank that provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small to medium-size businesses in certain sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its operating segments are banking business segment and securities business segment. The bank distributed its products through a wide range of retail distribution channels, including only banking brands, affinity groups, and sales teams, among others. The majority of the bank's mortgage exposure is titled toward the state of California, particularly its southern region. Net interest income is a majority of the bank's revenue.

Key Indicators: Axos Financial's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Axos Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.48% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Axos Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axos Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.19%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axos Financial's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.