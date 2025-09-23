Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Chemours Stock

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Chemours CC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Chemours, presenting an average target of $17.75, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 16.39% increase from the previous average price target of $15.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Chemours by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $19.00 $16.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $18.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $16.00 $13.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $15.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chemours. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chemours compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Chemours's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Chemours's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Chemours

The Chemours Co is a provider of chemicals. It delivers customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for various markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, air conditioning, etc. The company's operating segments include Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. It generates maximum revenue from the Titanium Technologies segment. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of TiO2 pigment, a premium white pigment used to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection across a variety of applications. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from North America.

Financial Insights: Chemours

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Chemours's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Chemours's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chemours's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -93.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chemours's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Chemours's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 18.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

