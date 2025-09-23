Deep Dive Into Customers Bancorp Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp CUBI over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $75.43, along with a high estimate of $86.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.24% from the previous average price target of $71.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Customers Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $86.00 $85.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $76.00 $71.00 Matt Breese Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $55.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $78.00 $69.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $82.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $71.00 $70.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $70.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Customers Bancorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Customers Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Customers Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Customers Bancorp's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Customers Bancorp analyst ratings.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company engaged in banking activities. It provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in Lending Activities, Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, Private Banking, Deposit Products, Other Funding Sources and Financial Products and Services. The majority of revenue is derived from commercial lending.

Customers Bancorp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Customers Bancorp's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.63% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.61%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Customers Bancorp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.18%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Customers Bancorp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Customers Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.83. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.