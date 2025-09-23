Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Stride Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Stride LRN, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $174.75, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $159.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.86% increase from the previous average price target of $168.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Stride by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $185.00 $185.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $185.00 $170.00 Greg Parrish Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $159.00 $148.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Stride. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Stride's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Stride: A Closer Look

Stride Inc is an American online educational company. It offers alternative programs to traditional on-campus schooling. It also operates state-funded virtual charter schools around the United States. The educational programs for K-12 students are usually monitored by parents and provide virtual classroom environments where teachers meet with students online, by phone, or in-person. The company's contractual agreements with various school districts to offer its curriculum programs provide a majority of the company's revenue. The company lines of business are Managed Public School Programs, Institutional and Private Pay Schools and Other.

Stride's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Stride showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.36% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Stride's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stride's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stride's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

