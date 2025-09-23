Assessing LyondellBasell Industries: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries LYB underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $58.73, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.72% lower than the prior average price target of $63.64.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive LyondellBasell Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $65.00 $90.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Sell $44.00 $49.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $58.00 $60.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $54.00 $64.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $53.00 $56.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $52.00 $60.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Neutral $67.00 $65.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Sell $49.00 $50.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $64.00 $61.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to LyondellBasell Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to LyondellBasell Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LyondellBasell Industries compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LyondellBasell Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of LyondellBasell Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of LyondellBasell Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on LyondellBasell Industries analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell is a petrochemical producer with operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is the world's largest producer of polypropylene and also a major producer of polyethylene and propylene oxide. Its chemicals are used in various consumer and industrial end products. Well over half of LyondellBasell's production comes from its North American operations.

Understanding the Numbers: LyondellBasell Industries's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: LyondellBasell Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.75%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: LyondellBasell Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LyondellBasell Industries's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: LyondellBasell Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.