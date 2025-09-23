9 Analysts Have This To Say About Haemonetics

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Haemonetics HAE, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Haemonetics, revealing an average target of $80.22, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. This current average has decreased by 9.74% from the previous average price target of $88.88.

The standing of Haemonetics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $78.00 $105.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $86.00 $95.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Lowers Outperform $70.00 $90.00 Rohin Patel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $62.00 $85.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $68.00 $84.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $90.00 $71.00 David Rescott Baird Announces Outperform $87.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Haemonetics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Haemonetics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Haemonetics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Haemonetics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Haemonetics Corp aims to improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare by providing medical products and solutions in the blood and plasma component collection, surgical suite, and hospital transfusion service spaces. As such, the company operates under three segments: plasma, blood center, and hospital. The company primarily emphasizes its plasma and hospital segments due to their robust growth potential, whereas the blood center segment tends to be constrained by higher competition. Product revenue is driven by demand for disposable blood component collection and processing sets and the related equipment needed for proper functionality.

Haemonetics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Haemonetics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.4% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Haemonetics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.59%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Haemonetics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.0%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Haemonetics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, Haemonetics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

