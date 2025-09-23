Breaking Down MP Materials: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on MP Materials MP in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated MP Materials and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $65.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 75.47% increase from the previous average price target of $37.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive MP Materials is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dennis Ip Daiwa Capital Announces Outperform $80.00 - Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $82.00 $32.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $77.00 $64.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $65.00 - Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $69.00 $52.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $64.00 $18.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $69.00 $20.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $64.00 $55.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $55.00 $27.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Hold $33.00 $32.00

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of MP Materials compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: MP Materials displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 83.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: MP Materials's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -53.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): MP Materials's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.02% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MP Materials's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MP Materials's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

