Assessing Premier: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Premier PINC, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Premier, presenting an average target of $25.66, a high estimate of $28.25, and a low estimate of $21.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.15% increase from the previous average price target of $22.88.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Premier by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $28.25 $25.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $28.00 $24.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $26.00 $23.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $25.00 $22.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $27.00 $22.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Underperform $21.00 $19.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Raises Market Perform $26.00 $24.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Maintains Hold $24.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Premier. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Premier compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Premier's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Premier's Background

Premier Inc is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based technology-driven healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of United States (U.S.) hospitals, health systems, and other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. The company's revenue is all sourced domestically and is reported in two business segments: the supply chain services and the consulting and technology platform of performance services. It generates the majority of its revenue from the supply chain services segment.

Premier: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Premier's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.45% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Premier's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Premier's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Premier's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Premier's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

