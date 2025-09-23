Demystifying Corning: Insights From 15 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated Corning GLW, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Corning and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $66.87, accompanied by a high estimate of $91.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Marking an increase of 15.29%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $58.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Corning among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $91.00 $84.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $84.00 $65.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $74.00 $63.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $65.00 $57.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $50.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $72.00 $55.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $52.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $75.00 $60.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $65.00 $62.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $62.00 $52.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $59.00 $52.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $60.00 $52.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $57.00 $54.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corning. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Corning compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Corning compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Corning's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Corning's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Corning: A Closer Look

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

Corning: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Corning's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Corning's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.14%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corning's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Corning's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.76. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.