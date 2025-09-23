The Analyst Verdict: MPLX In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

MPLX MPLX underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $58.0, with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $56.50, the current average has increased by 2.65%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of MPLX by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $59.00 $60.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $57.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $60.00 $57.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $53.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MPLX. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MPLX compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MPLX's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MPLX's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind MPLX

MPLX is a partnership that owns pipelines and gathering and processing assets with extensive holdings in the Appalachian and Permian regions. The asset base is made up of crude oil and refined products assets dropped down from Marathon Petroleum, its sponsor, and natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering and processing assets that were purchased or built.

A Deep Dive into MPLX's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, MPLX showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.87% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: MPLX's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 37.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): MPLX's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.58%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): MPLX's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: MPLX's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.57, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

