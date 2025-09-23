10 Analysts Have This To Say About PBF Energy

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on PBF Energy PBF over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 5 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 3 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $25.8, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Marking an increase of 27.09%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $20.30.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of PBF Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $37.00 $28.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Underperform $26.00 $23.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $29.00 $22.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Underperform $21.00 $16.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $22.00 $21.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $29.00 $16.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $20.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $21.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $25.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PBF Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering PBF Energy: A Closer Look

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The Company operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company's oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products and are aggregated into the Refining segment. PBFX operates logistics assets such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities. The Logistics segment consists solely of PBFX's operations.

PBF Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: PBF Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.43%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: PBF Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PBF Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PBF Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.04% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, PBF Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

