Analyst Expectations For CyberArk Software's Future

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for CyberArk Software CYBR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 9 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $462.46, with a high estimate of $551.00 and a low estimate of $420.00. Observing a 3.58% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $446.46.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of CyberArk Software by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $448.00 $460.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $445.00 $445.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Maintains Neutral $460.00 $460.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $518.00 $465.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $448.00 $420.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Neutral $455.00 $455.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $448.00 $440.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Neutral $450.00 $450.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $485.00 $480.00 Adam Borg Stifel Maintains Hold $444.00 $444.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $551.00 $460.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $420.00 $420.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $440.00 $405.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CyberArk Software. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CyberArk Software. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CyberArk Software compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CyberArk Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CyberArk Software's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CyberArk Software's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CyberArk Software analyst ratings.

Delving into CyberArk Software's Background

CyberArk is a cybersecurity vendor focused on the identity market. The company's core privileged access management offering is a market leader in that subsegment, with more than half of the Fortune 500 as CyberArk customers. The identity security vendor was founded in 1999 and has around 9,000 customers across various industries. While CyberArk historically sold its security solutions primarily via on-premises licenses, over the past few years it has transitioned to a subscription recurring-revenue model.

CyberArk Software's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, CyberArk Software showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 45.98% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CyberArk Software's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -27.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CyberArk Software's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): CyberArk Software's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.53.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.