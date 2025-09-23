Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Johnson & Johnson Stock

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $184.6, a high estimate of $206.00, and a low estimate of $167.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.83% from the previous average price target of $172.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Johnson & Johnson is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Buy $206.00 $167.00 Michael Weinstein JP Morgan Raises Neutral $200.00 $185.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $176.00 $165.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $185.00 $181.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Neutral $167.00 $164.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $176.00 $171.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Raises Neutral $175.00 $161.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $171.00 $169.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Johnson & Johnson. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Johnson & Johnson. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Johnson & Johnson compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Johnson & Johnson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Johnson & Johnson's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Johnson & Johnson's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Johnson & Johnson's Background

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Johnson & Johnson's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Johnson & Johnson's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.77% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson & Johnson's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson & Johnson's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.86% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

