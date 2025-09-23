17 Analysts Assess Palantir Technologies: What You Need To Know

Palantir Technologies PLTR has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 8 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 8 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $166.12, with a high estimate of $215.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Marking an increase of 28.09%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $129.69.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Palantir Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Buy $215.00 $180.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Hold $181.00 $111.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $141.00 $90.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $177.00 $158.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $170.00 $115.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $200.00 $160.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $155.00 $98.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $180.00 $178.00 Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $150.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Underperform $45.00 $40.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $165.00 $110.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $155.00 $110.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $160.00 $80.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $182.00 $170.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $170.00 $170.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $178.00 $155.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $170.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Palantir Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Palantir Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Palantir Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Palantir Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Palantir Technologies analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Palantir Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Palantir Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 48.01% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palantir Technologies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 32.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palantir Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palantir Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.