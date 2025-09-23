Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Wendy's Stock

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Wendy's WEN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 2 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $12.46, along with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. A 13.11% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $14.34.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Wendy's. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $14.00 $13.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $12.00 $15.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $13.00 $14.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $13.00 $15.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $13.00 Andrew M. Charles TD Cowen Lowers Hold $11.00 $13.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $11.00 $14.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.50 $13.75 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $13.00 $13.00 Gregory Francfort B of A Securities Lowers Buy $11.00 $13.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $14.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Lowers Buy $16.00 $21.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $11.00 $13.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wendy's. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wendy's. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Wendy's compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Wendy's compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Wendy's's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Wendy's's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wendy's analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Wendy's Better

The Wendy's Company is the second-largest burger quick-service restaurant, or QSR, chain in the United States by systemwide sales, with $12.6 billion in 2024, narrowly edging Burger King ($11.5 billion) and clocking in well behind wide-moat McDonald's ($51.1 billion). After divestitures of Tim Hortons (2006) and Arby's (2011), the firm manages just the burger banner, generating sales across a footprint that spanned more than 7,200 total stores in 30 countries as of year-end 2024. Wendy's generates revenue from the sale of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and fries throughout its company-owned footprint, through franchise royalty and marketing fund payments remitted by its franchisees, which account for roughly 94% of stores, and through franchise flipping and advisory fees.

Wendy's: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Wendy's's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.72%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Wendy's's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wendy's's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 45.33%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Wendy's's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 36.21, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.