What Analysts Are Saying About Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock

In the last three months, 22 analysts have published ratings on Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 8 2 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 1 0 1 2M Ago 4 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $68.41, a high estimate of $96.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.02% from the previous average price target of $60.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ionis Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $84.00 $69.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $45.00 $40.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Outperform $70.00 $40.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $78.00 $58.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $96.00 $83.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $55.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $95.00 $70.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $49.00 $48.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $69.00 $65.00 Allison Bratzel Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $65.00 $62.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $58.00 $57.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $82.00 $77.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Esther Rajavelu UBS Raises Neutral $46.00 $45.00 Gary Nachman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $64.00 $60.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $62.00 $55.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $65.00 $50.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $57.00 $51.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ionis Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leading developer of antisense technology to discover and develop novel drugs. Its broad clinical and preclinical pipeline targets a wide variety of diseases, with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, and rare diseases. Ionis and Biogen brought Spinraza to market in 2016 as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and Biogen launched ALS drug Qalsody in 2023. Ionis brought two additional drugs to market via its cardiovascular-focused subsidiary Akcea, including ATTR amyloidosis drug Tegsedi (2018) and cardiology drug Waylivra (Europe, 2019). Ionis and AstraZeneca launched polyneuropathy drug Wainua in 2024. Ionis received FDA approval in 2024 for Tryngolza for a rare high-triglyceride syndrome, marking its first independent launch.

A Deep Dive into Ionis Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ionis Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 100.69% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 27.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.31%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.25. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.