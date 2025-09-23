A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Compass Through 8 Analysts

Compass COMP underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $9.62, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has increased by 4.0% from the previous average price target of $9.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Compass's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Raises Buy $11.00 $9.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $8.00 $7.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $11.00 $10.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $11.00 $10.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Compass. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Compass compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Compass's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Compass's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Compass

Compass Inc provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enabling core brokerage services. Business operations are conducted in the United States and earn revenue domestically.

Compass's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Compass showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.11% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Compass's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Compass's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Compass's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.76.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

