13 Analysts Assess Walt Disney: What You Need To Know

Walt Disney DIS underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $136.62, along with a high estimate of $144.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.73% from the previous average price target of $123.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Walt Disney by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $141.00 $140.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Vijay Jayant Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $140.00 $134.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00 Philip Cusick JP Morgan Raises Overweight $138.00 $130.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $138.00 $120.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $140.00 $120.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $144.00 $100.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $140.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Walt Disney. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Walt Disney compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Walt Disney's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Walt Disney's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Walt Disney's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Walt Disney's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Walt Disney's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walt Disney's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Walt Disney's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

