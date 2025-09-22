A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On KLA Through 12 Analysts

KLA KLAC has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for KLA, presenting an average target of $965.33, a high estimate of $1093.00, and a low estimate of $750.00. Observing a 13.73% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $848.82.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of KLA by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shane Brett Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $1093.00 $928.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $1060.00 $1035.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $922.00 $770.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1070.00 $900.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $950.00 $850.00 Shane Brett Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $928.00 $916.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $750.00 $590.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $960.00 $775.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $980.00 - Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $920.00 $870.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $1035.00 $835.00 Shane Brett Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $916.00 $868.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to KLA. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of KLA compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for KLA's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into KLA's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

KLA: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining KLA's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.59% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: KLA's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 37.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 27.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): KLA's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.7%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: KLA's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.3, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

