Expert Outlook: Vistra Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Vistra VST, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Vistra, presenting an average target of $231.8, a high estimate of $256.00, and a low estimate of $203.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 28.42% increase from the previous average price target of $180.50.

The standing of Vistra among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $256.00 - Carly Davenport Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $203.00 $179.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $229.00 $191.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $241.00 $145.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $230.00 $207.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vistra compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Vistra's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Vistra's Background

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The proposed Lotus Partners acquisition would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Vistra's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vistra's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.53% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Vistra's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vistra's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vistra's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, Vistra faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

