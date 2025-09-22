Expert Outlook: Glaukos Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Glaukos GKOS, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Glaukos, presenting an average target of $116.0, a high estimate of $134.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.98% from the previous average price target of $113.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Glaukos among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $120.00 $126.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Maintains Buy $118.00 $118.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $86.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $134.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Glaukos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Glaukos compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Glaukos's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Glaukos's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Glaukos Better

Glaukos Corp is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing novel, dropless therapies and commercializing associated products for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It has commenced commercialization activities for iDose TR, a first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical implant designed to continuously deliver glaucoma drug therapy inside the eye for extended periods of time. The company also offer commercially a proprietary bio-activated pharmaceutical therapy for the treatment of a rare corneal disorder, keratoconus. It has three primary commercialized micro-scale surgical device products designed to treat glaucoma: the iStent, the iStent inject W, and the iStent infinite.

Breaking Down Glaukos's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Glaukos displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Glaukos's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Glaukos's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Glaukos adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

