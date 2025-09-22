The Analyst Verdict: Lyft In The Eyes Of 20 Experts

Lyft LYFT underwent analysis by 20 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 15 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 6 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lyft, revealing an average target of $17.48, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.24% from the previous average price target of $16.30.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Lyft among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel L. Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $26.00 $20.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $20.00 $16.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $22.00 $15.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $18.00 $11.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $21.00 $16.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Underperform $14.00 $12.00 Chad Larkin Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $24.00 $17.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.50 $19.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $14.00 $18.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $11.00 $14.00 Chad Larkin Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $17.00 $20.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $16.00 $15.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $15.00 $14.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Market Perform $18.00 $16.00 Chad Larkin Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $20.00 $17.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $14.00 $22.00 George Gianarikas Citigroup Lowers Hold $14.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lyft. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lyft's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Lyft's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Lyft showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.61% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lyft's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lyft's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lyft's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

