5 Analysts Have This To Say About Intl Flavors & Fragrances

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $87.4, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. Highlighting a 3.74% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $90.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Intl Flavors & Fragrances by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lisa De Neve Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $90.00 $92.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Overweight $78.00 $84.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $90.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $79.00 $83.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intl Flavors & Fragrances. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Intl Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances is the largest specialty ingredients producer globally. It sells ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. Through its taste and scent segments, which each generate around 25% of profits, IFF is a leading flavor and fragrances producer. The health and biosciences business, which generates 30% of profits, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. The remaining profits come from the food ingredients business, which sells texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients.

Intl Flavors & Fragrances: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Intl Flavors & Fragrances faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.33% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

