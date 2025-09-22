Demystifying Teradyne: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Teradyne TER underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 1 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $113.25, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This current average has increased by 16.92% from the previous average price target of $96.86.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Teradyne. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $200.00 $133.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Hold $100.00 $85.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $74.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $110.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $102.00 $88.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $80.00 - Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $74.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Teradyne. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Teradyne compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Teradyne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Teradyne's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Teradyne's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Teradyne: A Closer Look

Teradyne provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems and wireless testing for devices. The firm entered the industrial automation market in 2015, into which it sells collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. Teradyne serves numerous end markets and geographies directly and indirectly with its products, but its most significant exposure is to semiconductor testing. Teradyne serves vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers with its equipment.

A Deep Dive into Teradyne's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Teradyne's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.7%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Teradyne's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.02%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teradyne's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.78%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teradyne's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.1% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Teradyne's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.