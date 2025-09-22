Breaking Down Kimberly-Clark: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark KMB over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $138.43, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.17% increase from the previous average price target of $136.83.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kimberly-Clark is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Javier Escalante Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $150.00 $155.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $139.00 $134.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Neutral $138.00 $125.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $125.00 $126.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $144.00 - Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $139.00 $146.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $134.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kimberly-Clark compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kimberly-Clark's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Kimberly-Clark's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Kimberly-Clark

With more than half of its sales from personal care and another third from consumer tissue products, Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer in the tissue and hygiene realm. Its brand mix includes Huggies, PullUps, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates in the professional segment, partnering with businesses to provide safety and sanitary offerings for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

Kimberly-Clark: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kimberly-Clark's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.61%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kimberly-Clark's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 42.92%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimberly-Clark's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 3.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Kimberly-Clark's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.7. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

