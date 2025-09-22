Where Immunome Stands With Analysts

Immunome IMNM underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.4, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Experiencing a 2.5% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $24.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Immunome is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $26.00 - Adam Vogel Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $26.00 - Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $18.00 - Brian Cheng JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Immunome. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Immunome compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Immunome's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Immunome's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Immunome

Immunome Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. The objective of the company is to establish a broad pipeline of preclinical and clinical assets which it can efficiently develop through successive value inflection points. The company's primary focus areas are oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. It operates in the U.S. Its current pipelines comprise IM-1021, a fibroblast activation protein (FAP), and others.

Immunome: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Immunome displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 69.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Immunome's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1080.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Immunome's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -15.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Immunome's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

