Breaking Down FedEx: 28 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for FedEx FDX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 28 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 7 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 7 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 4 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $272.57, with a high estimate of $320.00 and a low estimate of $235.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.56% lower than the prior average price target of $274.11.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of FedEx by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Vernon Bernstein Raises Market Perform $250.00 $247.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $255.00 $260.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $279.00 $275.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $314.00 $293.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $284.00 $285.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $239.00 $243.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $300.00 $285.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $296.00 $308.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $250.00 $235.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Neutral $244.00 $240.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $243.00 $249.00 David Vernon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $247.00 $249.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $240.00 $245.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $285.00 $290.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $293.00 $297.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $275.00 $278.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $278.00 $259.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Maintains Buy $275.00 $275.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $245.00 $270.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $260.00 $275.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $259.00 $267.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $290.00 $260.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Lowers Buy $269.00 $310.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $315.00 $329.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $295.00 $290.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $297.00 $311.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $320.00 $330.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $235.00 $220.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to FedEx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FedEx compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of FedEx's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into FedEx's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In fiscal 2025, the firm's Federal Express segment—which houses the core package delivery operations—made up 86% of total revenue, with 10% coming from FedEx Freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

FedEx's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: FedEx's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FedEx's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FedEx's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.95% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FedEx's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, FedEx adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

