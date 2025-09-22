Breaking Down Rigetti Computing: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Rigetti Computing RGTI, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $21.4, along with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 35.87% increase from the previous average price target of $15.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Rigetti Computing among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $19.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $20.00 $14.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $18.00 $15.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $19.00 $15.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $15.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Rigetti Computing. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rigetti Computing compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rigetti Computing's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Rigetti Computing's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Rigetti Computing's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Rigetti Computing's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -41.64%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Rigetti Computing's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2201.78%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rigetti Computing's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rigetti Computing's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

