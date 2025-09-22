Expert Outlook: Inspire Medical Systems Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated Inspire Medical Systems INSP, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Inspire Medical Systems, revealing an average target of $144.4, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 28.03%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Inspire Medical Systems among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Neutral $89.00 $230.00 Daniel Markowitz Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $150.00 - Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $97.00 $116.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $116.00 $149.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $125.00 $190.00 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Lowers Buy $150.00 $270.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $101.00 $174.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Buy $230.00 $270.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $180.00 $215.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $140.00 $175.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $150.00 $233.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $110.00 $195.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $197.00 $216.00 Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $182.00 $200.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $149.00 $176.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Inspire Medical Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Inspire Medical Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Inspire Medical Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The firm has operating footprints in the United States and Europe wherein, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Inspire Medical Systems's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Inspire Medical Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.82% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inspire Medical Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inspire Medical Systems's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Inspire Medical Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

