Analyst Expectations For Edwards Lifesciences's Future

17 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Edwards Lifesciences EW over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Edwards Lifesciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $86.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. Observing a 4.56% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $82.53.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Edwards Lifesciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Buy $85.00 $95.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $84.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $81.00 $75.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $95.00 $87.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $82.00 $81.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $95.00 $90.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $90.00 $83.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $89.00 $85.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $84.00 $80.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $80.00 $77.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $94.00 $85.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Neutral $79.00 $78.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $87.00 $85.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $81.00 $75.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $77.00 $73.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Edwards Lifesciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Edwards Lifesciences compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Edwards Lifesciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Edwards Lifesciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Edwards Lifesciences's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Edwards Lifesciences's Background

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter aortic valves, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve technologies. The firm derives about 60% of its total sales from outside the US.

Edwards Lifesciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Edwards Lifesciences displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edwards Lifesciences's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edwards Lifesciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, Edwards Lifesciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

