MGM Resorts International Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

MGM Resorts International MGM has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $46.93, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.49% from the previous average price target of $45.79.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of MGM Resorts International among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $56.00 $58.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $39.00 $44.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $41.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $44.00 $42.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $58.00 $59.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $60.00 $50.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $44.00 $43.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $37.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $48.00 $44.00 George Choi Citigroup Raises Buy $57.00 $55.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $42.00 $37.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $34.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MGM Resorts International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts International compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MGM Resorts International's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of MGM Resorts International's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MGM Resorts International analyst ratings.

Discovering MGM Resorts International: A Closer Look

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 37,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 59% of total EBITDAR in 2024. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented a low 20s share of 2024 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 21% of the total in 2024). MGM's US sports and i-gaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. We estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

Understanding the Numbers: MGM Resorts International's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MGM Resorts International's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.79% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MGM Resorts International's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MGM Resorts International's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGM Resorts International's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: MGM Resorts International's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 10.5. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

