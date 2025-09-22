4 Analysts Assess Flywire: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Flywire FLYW over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $12.88, a high estimate of $13.50, and a low estimate of $12.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $12.17, the current average has increased by 5.83%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Flywire by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $13.00 $13.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $13.50 $11.50 Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $12.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $13.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Flywire. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Flywire's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Flywire: A Closer Look

Flywire Corp provides a secure payment platform, offering its clients a streamlined process to receive reconciled domestic and international payments more cost-effectively and efficiently. The company's solutions are built on three core elements namely a payments platform; a proprietary payment network and vertical-specific software backed by its deep industry expertise. Geographically, the majority of revenue is from the Americas.

Flywire's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Flywire's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.21% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.1%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flywire's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flywire's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Flywire adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

