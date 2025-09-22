Where Roblox Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 24 analysts provided ratings for Roblox RBLX, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 14 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Roblox, presenting an average target of $145.46, a high estimate of $173.00, and a low estimate of $116.00. Marking an increase of 30.32%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $111.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Roblox by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $160.00 $150.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $173.00 $159.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Maintains Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Buy $171.00 $159.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Maintains Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $150.00 $135.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $153.00 $116.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $150.00 $77.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $76.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $62.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $165.00 $142.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $159.00 $79.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $160.00 $125.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $142.00 $110.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $125.00 $84.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $138.00 $105.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $130.00 $81.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $152.00 $123.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $135.00 $95.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $120.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $123.00 $100.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $124.00 $73.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $120.00 $100.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $116.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Roblox. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Roblox's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Roblox's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Roblox analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 110 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators—spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Breaking Down Roblox's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Roblox's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.94% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Roblox's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -25.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roblox's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -83.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roblox's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Roblox's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.05, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

