Beyond The Numbers: 18 Analysts Discuss Lumentum Holdings Stock

During the last three months, 18 analysts shared their evaluations of Lumentum Holdings LITE, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lumentum Holdings, revealing an average target of $134.44, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 27.32% from the previous average price target of $105.59.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Lumentum Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $225.00 $150.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $135.00 Papa Sylla Citigroup Announces Buy $165.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $123.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $130.00 $78.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $92.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $140.00 $125.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $135.00 $75.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $145.00 $125.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $83.00 $73.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $132.00 $100.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $135.00 $78.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $85.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $125.00 $95.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $123.00 $100.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lumentum Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lumentum Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lumentum Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lumentum Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Lumentum Holdings: A Closer Look

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

Lumentum Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Lumentum Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 55.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lumentum Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 44.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lumentum Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.18% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Lumentum Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.3. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

