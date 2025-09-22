Deep Dive Into Natera Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Natera NTRA underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Natera and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $202.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $255.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. Experiencing a 3.04% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $208.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Natera's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $175.00 - Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $183.00 $183.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $210.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Outperform $255.00 $251.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $210.00 $190.00 Daniel Markowitz Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $170.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Natera. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Natera. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Natera compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Natera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Natera's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Natera's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Natera analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Natera

Natera Inc is a diagnostic and research company with proprietary molecular and bioinformatics technology. The company's key product offerings include its Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) which screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus as well as in twin pregnancies, typically with a blood draw from the mother, Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS) to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children, Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test, which detects circulating tumor DNA in patients previously diagnosed with cancer to assess molecular residual disease and monitor for recurrence; and Prospera, to assess organ transplant rejection.

Natera's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Natera displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Natera's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -18.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Natera's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Natera's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.79%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Natera's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.