Where Helmerich & Payne Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Helmerich & Payne HP were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $22.43, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $21.50, the current average has increased by 4.33%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Helmerich & Payne by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eddie Kim Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $17.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Hold $27.00 $26.00 Ian Macpherson Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $21.00 $20.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $24.00 $23.00 Ian Macpherson Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $20.00 - Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $23.00 $24.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $17.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Helmerich & Payne. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Helmerich & Payne's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Helmerich & Payne analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Inc provides performance-driven drilling solutions and technologies that are intended to make hydrocarbon recovery safer and more economical for oil and gas exploration and production companies. The Company focus on the drilling segment of the oil and gas production value chain. Company operates in North America, Gulf of Mexico, and other international places such as Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Also own and operates a limited number of commercial real estate properties located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It's real estate investments include a shopping center and of undeveloped real estate projects.

Financial Insights: Helmerich & Payne

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Helmerich & Payne's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 49.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Helmerich & Payne's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helmerich & Payne's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.31%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Helmerich & Payne's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

