Where Neurocrine Biosciences Stands With Analysts

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $161.64, a high estimate of $182.00, and a low estimate of $141.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.52% increase from the previous average price target of $151.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Neurocrine Biosciences by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $170.00 $161.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $149.00 $144.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $163.00 $158.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $175.00 $165.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Neutral $145.00 $140.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $144.00 $146.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $174.00 $166.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $158.00 $150.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $175.00 $154.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $141.00 $137.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $150.00 $148.00 Danielle Brill Truist Securities Announces Buy $163.00 - Corinne Johnson Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $182.00 - Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $174.00 $152.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Neurocrine Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Neurocrine Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Neurocrine Biosciences compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Neurocrine Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Neurocrine Biosciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Neurocrine Biosciences's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Neurocrine Biosciences analyst ratings.

Discovering Neurocrine Biosciences: A Closer Look

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Neurocrine Biosciences's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Neurocrine Biosciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.49% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, Neurocrine Biosciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.