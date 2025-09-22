What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Brinker International

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Brinker International EAT, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Brinker International, presenting an average target of $174.64, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $149.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.77% from the previous average price target of $163.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Brinker International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $165.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $210.00 $190.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $161.00 $149.00 Katherine Griffin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $190.00 $186.00 Nicole Miller Regan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $168.00 $155.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Neutral $165.00 $155.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $190.00 $180.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $170.00 $150.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $166.00 Katherine Griffin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $186.00 $185.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $150.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $166.00 $155.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $149.00 $144.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $180.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brinker International. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brinker International. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Brinker International compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Brinker International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Brinker International's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Brinker International's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Brinker International analyst ratings.

Get to Know Brinker International Better

Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brand's Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts. The company generates maximum revenue from Chili's segment.

Brinker International: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Brinker International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.0% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.32%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brinker International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 33.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Brinker International's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.57. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.