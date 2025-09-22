The Analyst Verdict: Humana In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Humana HUM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $299.33, with a high estimate of $344.00 and a low estimate of $260.00. Marking an increase of 3.93%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $288.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Humana by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Suzuki Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $295.00 - Lance Wilkes Bernstein Raises Outperform $341.00 $269.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $315.00 $275.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Neutral $312.00 $285.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $322.00 $283.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $344.00 $348.00 David Toung Argus Research Maintains Hold $281.99 $281.99 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $275.00 $268.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $277.00 $290.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $272.00 $288.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $297.00 $300.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $260.00 $280.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Humana compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Humana's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Humana's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the US, and the firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from Medicare, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Humana: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Humana displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Humana's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.68%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Humana's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Humana's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

